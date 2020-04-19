In response to some retailers' response to curb their hours in the face of this over publicized pandemic, what do they think they are accomplishing by closing early? Is it an attempt to protect their employees, who are already going to be at work for their shift during the 10-plus hours the store is open anyway? Is the coronavirus transmitted more after 6 p.m.?
I would like to applaud Lowe's for its commitment to customers and common sense. In my trips to competitors, I have found rude employees with an attitude of disdain that is unacceptable. Lowe's employees have remained the same — helpful, courteous and sensible.
In the face of the ridiculous response to this virus, I applaud those who have continued on with their lives, albeit, perhaps more cautiously, yet without hysteria.
David Simmons, Bakersfield