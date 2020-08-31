A gentle reminder to Americans who don’t understand the true meaning of freedom, especially those who are rioting in the streets and a recent letter writer who said the American dream is not for everyone ("Letter to the Editor: For all the people," Aug. 25):
American is not a color.
Opportunity is not a color.
Education is not a color.
Knowledge is not a color.
Preparation is not a color.
Hard work is not a color.
Persistence is not a color.
Sacrifice is not a color.
Success is also not a color, but it is an outcome that can be achieved by anyone of any color if they pursue these colorless things which are available to everyone in our great country. Those who demand that they be awarded the outcome with no personal effort because they think they are entitled to it should heed the words of P. J. O’Rourke who said, “There is only one basic human right, the right to do as you damn well please. And with it comes the only basic human duty, the duty to take the consequences.”
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi