Everyone is anxious for this pandemic to be over. But 150 to 200 protesters standing around without masks on and without observing social distancing guidelines while they wear Trump hats does nothing positive to end this nightmare (“Anti-government shutdown protest springs up in downtown Bakersfield,” May 1). In fact, by not observing social distancing, they are possibly adding to the problem.
Everyone wants to move on to whatever our new normal will be. But these protesters seem unwilling to listen to the Trump administration’s guidelines for reopening each state’s economy. The guidelines are “Downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) reported within a 14-day period and Downward trajectory of Covid-like syndromic cases reported within a 14-day period.” Unfortunately in Kern County we have not had success in sustaining a downward trajectory.
But I believe that everyone else in Kern County is trying to help in smart ways as suggested by leaders and medical experts from Washington, D.C., to Truxtun Avenue. The death rate here in Kern County is less than 1 percent. Social distancing and shelter-in-place have proven to work. For protesters to raise that fact that eight deaths prove their point is truly twisted logic. What it does prove is that guidelines for minimizing illness and death during this pandemic are working. Nobody can seriously believe that the number of illnesses and deaths would be the same or less if precautions had not been taken. The protesters have no real facts to back up their claims. Let’s work together so we don’t cycle from closed to open and then closed again.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield