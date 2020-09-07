A post office employee recently told members of my wife’s social group not to mail their ballots this year but deliver them directly to a county ballot drop box. Since the conformation of Louis DeJoy as postmaster general, we have had “dark delivery days,” something we’ve never experienced before. We take that postal employee’s warning seriously and will hand deliver our ballots we will complete at home.
Among the numerous sleazy stunts President Trump is engaging in to win a second term, he appointed an unqualified political crony while ignoring the choices offered by professionally screened candidates. As a Trump loyalist his job, no matter how the administration dissembles the facts, is clearly designed to hamper the ability of the post office to deliver the mail. This, in the face of an expected surge of mail-in ballots, as people seeking pandemic safety will be mailing their ballots this year.
In the interest of protecting the Great American Experiment in self-governance, the separation of powers and respect for supremacy of the law, DeJoy needs to be replaced by someone who is qualified and understands the values of the service enshrined in the constitution. Congress needs to step up and do their job! A job that represents the fact they work for the American people and the rule of law, not that of furthering the ambitions of someone who seeks to be an authoritarian leader above the law.
Stephen A. Montgomery, Bakersfield