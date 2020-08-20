I just want to thank you for publishing a recent letter with rational, logical reasoning ("Letter to the Editor: God's will didn't have anything to do with election," Aug. 16). It was refreshing to read his thoughts after so many bizarre rants and reframing virtual fabrications written by supporters of the current White House inhabitant. Nov. 3 can’t come soon enough. I just hope that the large contingent of Trump supporters, with their flags and red hats, aren’t brainwashed enough to take up arms to support the potential coup that may result with Joe Biden’s victory. It’s really sad that I am even considering the possibility that this may happen.
Warren Rabe, Bakersfield