"Holding onto anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die." Wiser words were never spoken. How ironic that after so many years, those words of wisdom would ring so true today. Long before Donald Trump became president, the embedded "Deep State," in an act of self preservation, began sipping the poison. After he won, they began drinking from the cup, and after he was inaugurated, they began to guzzle, unaware and uncaring, that eventually their consumption would lead to their own demise. One can only hope.
Gary Cameron, Bakersfield