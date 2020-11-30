The U.S. presidential election has been the biggest topic these last couple weeks, not only here in the United States, but all around the world. Joe Biden is the apparent president-elect of this election against Donald Trump. He has been in the lead with this election with not only the popular vote, but the electoral votes.
The United States Electoral College is the group of presidential electors required by the Constitution to form every four years for the sole purpose of electing the president and vice president. The founders established this system to ensure that small states were not ruled by large states in presidential elections. Also, so that power between Congress and state legislatures was balanced, and that the constitutional system would have checks and balances.
It would be a greater and better change if the president were chosen based on the national vote count. The decision should be fully left to the citizens of the U.S. and not an Electoral College that was made hundreds of years ago. In the 2016 election, a majority of the people across the nation voted for Hillary Clinton, but Donald Trump won due to electoral votes. America and society has changed a lot since when the founders created this system. The electoral votes really shouldn’t decide who our president should be; it should be who a majority of the people want instead of individual states deciding.
Leslie Batres, Wasco