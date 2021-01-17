Man, I didn’t realize how truly stupid I am until I read Mark Martinez’s Community Voice (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Breaching the Capitol: A product of the ‘Shallow State’,” Jan. 10). After all, I have a great-grandfather who was KIA at Kings Mountain, S.C., in a fierce fight with Tories that was pivotal in the forming of the nation. I thought I was something of a stakeholder in the republic, but no. What shall I do with my “Ungovernable” sweatshirt, or my “Happy deplorable” bumper sticker? Or for that matter, my “No Representation without Taxation” or “The Union Was Not the North’s to save” bumper stickers? Trade them in I guess for a “Honk if you’re shallow too” one.
As to particulars, have we just witnessed the fraud of election tampering in several key states on the one hand and the illegal siege of the Capitol on the other, only to have the siege become the dominate, overriding issue of the two? Yes, the election fraud has been well-documented although the evidence not yet proven in a proper venue, which Congress was attempting to debate. As to the brief, illegal Capitol occupancy, who can say factually the motive of the law breakers? I cannot say with certainty, but you cannot either. Two tactics that should, but won’t, cause some search for clarity: one is the reality that there are no coincidences in Washington, only power plays, and the other was the immediate launch of the narrative control.
The distrust of our highest institutions has moved upstream (and will worsen). Also, we shallow folks might keep in mind that the productive sector in America can prosper without the political and financial elite. The reverse is not true.
Andy Wahrenbrock, Bakersfield