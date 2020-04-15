I read another reader opinion piece imploring everyone to lay off of poor Donald Trump.
I think everyone understands the challenge Trump faces. The problem is, he just can't shut up and let the experts present the facts about COVID-19.
Daily, at his pressers, he continues to muddy the waters by passing on bad information, misinformation and totally made up information.
I will not lay off of Trump until he stops this behavior. This is not just politics; lives are at stake due to his actions and inaction.
Not everyone is able to discern fact from fiction. This seems to be most prevalent among his supporters. This inability might prove fatal.
Support Trump if you'd like, but as long as he uses these daily briefings to mislead and misinform, I'm not shutting up. Speaking out is the patriotic thing to do.
Michael Gresham, Bakersfield