On a recent Sound Off column ("SOUND OFF: We're doing the best research we can," Dec. 19), a reader wrote that he was outraged that the media has lied about the seriousness of the COVID-19 crisis. He wrote that his experience was that the hospitals were a "ghost town."
Well, I beg to differ. Last week, I was forced to take my wife to the ER at Heart Hospital. After waiting hours in the small waiting room, I complained to the ER doctor on duty about the wait and he apologized that they "were slammed back there," yet he was gracious enough to squeeze her in. I was horrified at the scene. Wall to wall patients in every nook and cranny they could find. Most staff were wearing "bunny suits" because of the suspected number of COVID-19 patients. It was like a scene from a TV show. I felt so sorry for the staff. I thanked the ER doctor for taking her in even though they had to put her in the hallway.
My wife spent two days in the ER before she got a room. The one day I was able to visit her, I walked down the hallways and every room was occupied. Folks, this pandemic is real and please take it seriously like your life depended on it.
Michael Harp, Bakersfield