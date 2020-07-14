Homosexuals are the most discriminated people on the planet. It is easy to discriminate when the reason is not visible by skin color, religion, people’s ignorance, etc. Same-sex activity is a crime in 70 countries.
Harvey Milk and George Moscone (the mayor of San Francisco, a gay sympathizer) were assassinated in 1978 by Dan White. White got five years in prison for premeditated murder. It was OK at that time to murder gays and gay sympathizers.
More than 11 million people in the U.S. identify as being gay. This minority has come a long way since 1924 when the first documented gay rights organization, Society for Human Rights, was formed. In 1952, the American Psychiatric Association labeled gay people as a sociopathic personality (they also did frontal lobotomies) but removed it in 1973 from its list of mental disorders. In 1973, Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays was formed and later became PFLAG. Sexual acts between persons of the same sex have been legal nationwide in the U.S. since 2003. In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects gay and transgender workers from discrimination.
The religious question remains; “Dad, mom, am I going to hell?” Imagine growing up and listening to your parents say, “I don’t want anything to do with those people.”
Iran executes homosexuals following a strict and narrow application of Islamic law. It forces men to choose between sexual reassignment surgery (thus declaring them female) or being put to death.
Mike Francel, Bakersfield