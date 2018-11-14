Many years ago in school, I took a debate class that I really enjoyed. My favorite was the occasional day when we had to draw tickets out of a hat then we had 15 minutes to prepare, often times having to take the opposite side of our personal preference with the issue at hand.
I think it would be a real hoot if just one day a week Wolf Blitzer, Sean Hannity, George Stephanopoulos and all the other household names on the national stage were to report on the news from the other side.
In recent news the topic could have been the blue wave. Did the Democrats send a strong message to the current president, or, compared to former President Barack Obama, were President Donald Trump's results more favorable?
The news reporters at the national level are very opinionated and influential. It would be great TV if they just walked in the other side's shoes 20 percent of the time.
Give the loyal followers, be it on TV or in print, something to really think about from both sides.
Jim Wood, Bakersfield