After eight years of Barack Obama/Joe Biden labeling white conservatives as racists, homophobes, Nazis and countless other nasty names, then four years of even nastier Democrats insulting Christians, Trump supporters and calling for abortions, now we are supposed to turn the other cheek and accept Biden as a legitimate president when Democrats never, ever accepted President Trump. Twelve years of hate, lies and corruption from the left. Those on the left made their beds, now they have to sleep in them with Antifa and BLM. Good luck with that. “Resistance” is on the other foot now.
Mike Ladd, Bakersfield