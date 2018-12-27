I read Jennifer Rubin’s “A holiday gift list for America" hit piece against Trump and the Republicans — perfect for a Christmas Opinion page. I wondered if any of these Bezos robots or globalists (but I repeat myself) know the difference between a lie and the setting of negotiating points and successes to date and in progress, or at least the president kicking back the lies thrown at him?
I got two things out of the article:
1. The globalists are doing everything they can to undermine every aspect of the president’s extraordinary negotiating skills (“Pay no attention to him, we’ll have him out of here in months so we can go back to forming our one world government — likely under Sharia.”) Sharia is a perfect globalist form of government because it keeps the haves in luxury and the have-nots either fully subjugated or dead.
2. Jennifer Rubin is touted as the Post’s “conservative” columnist. She’s about as conservative as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Maxine Waters — both constitutionally sworn but respect Sharia over the Constitution. If fact, if any liars are involved here, it's the Post and Californian labeling Rubin as conservative — and Rubin herself.
Liars lie and use Lucifer’s Rules for Radicals to put truth and honesty on trial. The president only appears as lying when his own party is too stupid to back him up, while the other side is populated with lemmings with no individual decision-making capabilities of their own.
Gerald V. Todd, Bakersfield