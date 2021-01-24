Now that the Democrats have taken control of our national government, many people assume there will be some effort on the part of both political parties to try to debate and come to a conclusion on issues of importance that have a direct bearing on our way of life and our inherent freedoms that we have fought for years to preserve and protect. But if you let the news media influence you, one would believe that many of our rights are in danger of being reduced, minimized or outright eliminated in the name of "progress" or "inclusion" or some other catchy term designed to soften the effect of outright denial.
No matter what the TV and radio networks try to say or infer, we are still a great country; one that people around the world want to come to for a chance to better their lives for themselves and their children. Even with all these supposed "faults" or "issues" that people try to drum up in our minds, we have it better than a whole lot of other people around this world of ours. Common sense and patriotism will still emerge to rule the day in the United States of America. We have been through a lot of turmoil in our nation's history and we are not about to let it all go down the tubes. We are not going to turn ourselves into a third- world country or a "banana republic" by any means. Our veterans have sacrificed greatly to ensure that our freedoms continue, and our law enforcement is providing the opportunity for "we the people" to continue to live the American dream.
And to the new ruling party: 2022 is not that far away.
Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield