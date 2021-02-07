As I write this, I'm watching my Congressman Kevin McCarthy, hypocritically, paying respects in the Capitol Rotunda to the Capitol policeman killed by a seditious mob on Jan 6. Unlike Liz Cheney, whom I politically disagree with, "My Kevin" doesn't have the integrity to condemn the mob and its incitement by former President Trump and others to violence in furtherance of "The Big Lie" that Trump really won the election.
My Kevin has become a national laughing stock as he wobbled trying to find the path between the light of truth and the darkness of "The Big Lie." But his recent trip to Trump in Florida to kiss the ring shows he has made his choice. He has chosen to be a leader of the Sedition Sycophants — the new Republican SS.
Mike Glinzak, Bakersfield