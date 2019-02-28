I was disappointed in professor Garry Wills’ column ("Investigating gay Catholic priests will reveal much about church," Feb. 23) about Pope Francis and his handling of the sexual abuse problem. Willis doesn’t seem to understand the meaning of “natural law.” I am a Catholic, and it makes sense to me that we may know the moral law through reason. To paraphrase Kant’s categorical imperative: an action is wrong if on becoming universally accepted, it would destroy society and eventually humanity.
Sex that is not procreative is now acceptable in many countries. Because of the low fertility rate, Hungary is now paying her citizens to have children.
I suggest that Wills read Leviticus chapter 20 for a detailed list of sins our common sense tells us are immoral.
Rachel Kennedy, Bakersfield