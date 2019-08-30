The Community Voice column “Are we all racists now?” left me somewhat confused. It said that anyone who disagrees with certain politicians or political groups (I assume that means liberal Democrats) will probably be called racist, and the accusation will have no evidence to support the “assault.”
To quote an old science fiction story, “a statement like that is always better for proof.” In this case, there wasn’t even an example of such an “assault.” If it’s “highly probable” it happens to anyone who opposes the Dems, there should be many examples to cite. I wish the author had given four or five examples of such baseless charges, if he could. The reader would then be able to evaluate whether the label “racist” was applied without evidence.
The column finally asserts that the motivation for derogatory name-calling is very specific and “unequivocally” to transform our nation to a secular government ignoring natural law.
Is “racist” the only derogatory term one might throw at a political opponent? Does calling your opponent “crooked” or “socialist,” or “fake” or “lying” have that same specific and unequivocal motive? How about calling congresswomen “communists” or claiming your opponents “hate America” or “hate Israel”? Chanting “Lock her up!” or “Send them home?”
Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield