Direct support professionals are the caregivers to people with development disabilities, the "special needs" section of the population. People working in this field are the most compassionate, most patient, most forgiving people. Because of the residents' existing disabilities, they could be hit, kicked, spit at, called by unknown names.
I'd like for them to know that they are not forgotten, especially during these trying times. If residents cannot repay you for all your deeds, He will, the best giver and most merciful.
Continue giving that unconditional love needed so much these days. For all you know, the residents do extend their heartfelt thanks in their own ways. Who knows, you already have a spot in heaven.
Hilda Garces, Bakersfield