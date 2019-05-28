So you were a 23-year-old man alleging Monsignor Craig Harrison made sexual advances toward you and witnessed him being inappropriate with children ("JOSE GASPAR: Catholic monk claims he witnessed sexual misconduct by Harrison," May 21). You indicated you feared not being believed, along with jeopardizing your possibility of a priesthood career, so you remained silent?
Well, Brother, you are just as guilty as a suspect in any crime. Being affiliated with the church, you should be a mandated reporter and should these allegations be true, you enabled a sexual predator to continue his devastation. Allowing the alleged victims to suffer physical and mental anguish amazes me. I question your intent, yourself as a Christian and your abilities as a priest.
Are there politics involved? There are many flaws in all your versions of allegations.
Richard H. Morales