So now we’re talking about the “real” solution to our country’s coronavirus problem. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggests that the elderly sacrifice their lives to save the United States’ economy. Just think of all the money in Social Security and retirement we would be saving for the younger population. However, with all the elderly getting sick we couldn’t possibly treat them in the hospitals or nursing homes — that would overwhelm the medical resources. So that means we must let the infected elderly die alone in their beds. Of course, that isn’t very merciful — their emotional and physical suffering will be great.
So I offer another solution to tag along with Patrick’s. Euthanize the sick elderly. Who are the best people to do that? Perhaps all those who are stocking up on guns and ammunition! They must be worried that their food and toilet paper might be stolen by the needy. So, they are prepared to shoot than share. Let’s give them the job to mercifully shoot the elderly in the head. With this sacrificial idea, we will solve the elderly problem.
But we have another one: there will also be people of all ages with compromised immune systems who will most likely contract the coronavirus when the restrictions on confinement are lifted. So every parent with a young child and every child with middle-aged or younger parents must be willing to sacrifice their loved ones for the good of the economy. Eventually the virus will die down and all those who survived can get on with their lives.
Once we get used to this idea of sacrificing the weak, we might find it easier to continue it. After all, the young will grow old and become a burden to society.
Deborah Goaldman, Bakersfield