Like a dripping faucet, the lies keep coming. Big lies, little lies, half-truths and innuendoes. Mr. President, stop pushing hydroxychloroquine. It can kill people. Set a good example and wear a mask in public. Please don't delay for two months when the next crises arrives. Mr. President, voting by mail is a safe and secure way to cast a ballot. Mr. President, Joe Scarborough is not a murderer. To quote a memorable line from history, "Have you no sense of decency?" Sadly, for the American people, the answer is no.
This is truly the most important election of your life. Think before you vote.
Jim D. Smith, Bakersfield