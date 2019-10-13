When an officer stops a driver operating a vehicle for not stopping for a red light, they write up a citation and they are a witness.
It seems now that it's a camera that writes a citation, rather than a human witness. We are then lead like cattle, ready to be slaughtered with a $490-plus fine. This is uncalled for entrapment.
My daughter was a police office for 30 years, retired as a commander. I really do appreciate what these women and men do. However, I do not understand the amount of this fine.
Edward Hashim, Bakersfield