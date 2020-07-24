I was pleased to read Robert Price's column requesting our local “tough guys” grow a spine and strap on a mask to maybe save a few lives ("ROBERT PRICE: Cover that smirk with a mask, pal," July 19). Price's column came to me on a day when I had just listened to an epidemiologist saying that social shaming for the maskless was counter-productive, causing the ignorant and arrogant to “double down” and possibly respond with violence.
But Price's column also came on a day when I heard the account of a 51-year-old white woman with no co-morbidities who awoke from a medically-induced coma to find both her legs and all her fingers had been amputated due to blood clots brought on by COVID-19. It also came on the same day I heard the account of a “Covid Party” attendee who had been convinced that the pandemic was a hoax. She died.
Please forgive me if I have little sympathy left for the politics of the tough guy. Those who refuse to mask up are absolutely the most cowardly members of our communities, and they are willfully endangering lives. The fact that our politicians refuse to bring those individuals into line is even more shameful. If our grandparents were willing to yank up their wrought-iron fences to help the war effort, these delicate daisies can don a mask. It is the least they can do.
Neal Stanifer, Bakersfield