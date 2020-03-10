Listening to President Donald Trump opine about the coronavirus is akin to Alfred E. Neuman discussing the flawed logic of Albert Einstein's theory of relativity. In addition, I saw a Trump supporter in full Trump costume put forward, no matter how questioned, that this virus is nothing but a Democratic hoax. Repeatedly.
It's all absolutely unbelievable. Trump has no business getting in the way of health care professionals. It's not a deep state; it's not a Democratic or Republican virus. We get the government and leadership we deserve. Think about that when you cast your next vote.
To quote Shoeless Joe Jackson from "Field of Dreams," "No Ray. It was you."
Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield