I’d love to catch the movie “The Invisible Man” on streaming video, but maybe all I have to do is show up to a Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting.
I say this because 4th District Supervisor David Couch last week decided to pull a disappearing act during a vote on one of the most critical issues faced by Latinos, the predominant group in the area he is supposed to represent.
With Couch missing in action, the board backed off of a proposed $1 million contract with Building Healthy Communities Kern, a nonprofit organization that was poised to deliver much-needed COVID-19-related services to Hispanics and others. The embarrassingly petty reason: The group supports police reform (“Kern supervisors reject nonprofit for million dollar COVID-19 contract over support for defunding police,” Oct. 20).
Let me get this straight: We’re in the middle of a deadly pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and disproportionately affects people of color. Yet, instead of supporting contracts to combat this scourge, the supervisors decided to play politics because somebody has an opinion about something that is totally unrelated?
And where did Couch, who brokered the proposal in the first place, vanish during the vote that may have life or death consequences for the people of his district? Out of town for two weeks, blissfully unaware that the issue would be controversial, according to the report in The Californian.
That’s a little suspicious considering supervisors are elected to stay on top of this stuff.
Wherever he is, the invisible supervisor needs to reappear, stand up and correct this mistake.
— Leonel Martinez, Bakersfield