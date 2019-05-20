Maybe the political cartoon in Thursday's paper and touting an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent, the lowest in 50 years, and making fun of the Democrats about it should have been printed on the Comics pages with the rest of the funnies? Considering we have double digit unemployment in Bakersfield and Kern County along with a burgeoning community of homeless folks, I can't imagine why so many people here vote Republican. It must be the illusion of Donald J. Trump.
Whether it's in 2020 or 2024, Trump will be out of the White House one of these days, and I wonder who will be leading the GOP then. And will Bakersfield and Kern County ever get to live up to their potential, or just settle for admiring the Emperor's New Clothes while the prosperity goes elsewhere?
Tony Amarante, Bakersfield