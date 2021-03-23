In these troubled times, we have experienced the anguish of losing loved ones while in isolation due to the pandemic that continues to persist. Our traditional practices of physical attendance at funerals and group grieving has been interrupted, resulting in a great void that we search to fill.
The memories we shared would have remembered the good times and the bad, but always with love and loss.
Why not share those memories while the object of our admiration is able to hear our tribute that confirms a life well lived?
As we search for the meaning of life, we should seize the opportunity along the way to share our appreciation with a loved one who lived a life of meaning.
This also enables the object of our appreciation to further comment and clarify their lessons learned while experiencing the greatest gift of all, life itself.
These need not be end-of-life celebrations, but rather celebrations many times during the lifetime of those dear to us. We shouldn’t allow this shared life experience to be co-opted by a fundraising testimonial!
We have developed a custom of celebrating birthdays which is actually when we receive our gift of life but for which we can take little credit. It’s time we establish the custom to recognize how one enhanced their sacred birthday gift and the effect on our lives and community.
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield