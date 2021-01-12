Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader of the United States, said, "Criminal behavior will never dominate the United States Congress." The residents of Arvin could hear me laughing out loud! I am so done with these liars.
Then our "tough guy" President-elect Joe Biden gets squinty-eyed and makes veiled threats into the camera about the rioters whom nobody knows for sure yet who they are (but if the past riots are an indicator, it's the same bunch torching our cities over the last seven months, and not the middle-aged, respectful and decent Trump supporters).
The genie is out of the bottle. Somebody better find the spell to lure it back in.
Harold Staat, Bakersfield