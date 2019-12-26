Regarding Duane Henning's Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Progressive thinking needed for our offensive strategy," Dec. 22), rather than spend the billions of dollars to extend high-speed rail to Anaheim now, the southern terminus should tie in to Metrolink (with express trains synced to HSR arrival times). Then the "saved" money should be spent to extend HSR north and likewise tie into Bakersfield Area Rapid Transit. As usage increases, extension of HSR to Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco downtowns will be more economically feasible.
Also, as part of the state’s plan to eliminate carbon emissions, it should pay for conversion of gas and diesel powered to natural gas. This would significantly reduce particulate pollution and lower CO2 emissions during the transition to all electric.
As oil and agriculture production will decline with the state and federal mandates to reduce pollution and redistribute water, the government should direct money to training programs for the displaced workers. It should also encourage high tech companies to locate or relocate to Kern County, given the ease of commuting with HSR.
Regarding his idea for a local Bakersfield Area Rapid Transit, it would probably get more use if one could drive to a convenient parking lot close to downtown and then navigate downtown without stops. There are plenty of vacant lots to accommodate this.
Tony Deeths, Bakersfield