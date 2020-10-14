Stanford Eschner’s Community Voice (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Mandate for electric cars and zero future oil usage: A disaster that would smother California with solar panels,” Oct. 10) is an outstanding example of the proper use of data for drawing valid conclusions. His projections prove the fallacious notions of politicians to move toward a Green New Deal and related climate change statutory initiatives.
His data also provide excellent examples of what Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson describes as the lack of “collective common sense” of our political leaders – state and national.
Eschner’s op-ed should be copied to Gov. Gavin Newsom and presidential candidate Joe Biden to help them understand the errors of their thinking and unrealistic proposals.
Better yet, it should be copied to President Trump and all California statewide Republican candidates to use in providing our fellow voters a reality check and realistic understanding of the futility of man’s attempt to alter natural forces that have, as indicated by Eschner, “been happening for the past 10,000 years, as our planet continues to emerge from the last ice age.”
Stopping Green New Deal initiatives in their tracks would benefit both our national and local economies and restore common sense to our political discourse.
John Pryor, Bakersfield