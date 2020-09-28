In response to Matthew Garrett’s Community Voices piece ("Questions of 'racial equity' at BC," Sept. 18), what he fails to recognize is the "racial equality" that most Americans are asking for boils down to rectifying this: Educate and dress up a white man from Oildale and a Black man from south Bakersfield, the white man will earn 18 percent to 34 percent more than the equally qualified Black man, the Black man will have a 5 times higher rate of incarceration for the same crime, a significantly higher likelihood for being stopped and searched by the police/getting shot for similar behavior as a white, and his children will find that public school teachers tend to downgrade/ignore their equal academic achievement in respect to white children.
That the professor fails to understand this reflects his insensitivity to historically marginalized racial populations in the United States. This is appalling and inexcusable in an educator and an embarrassment to Bakersfield College.
— Kendall Moya, Bakersfield