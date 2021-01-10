From The Declaration of Independence, we have the following excerpt:
"Prudence, indeed, will dictate that governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and, accordingly, all experience has shown, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But, when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object, evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security."
These conditions were not met when the riotous and seditious thugs illegally invaded the Capitol. They probably thought of themselves as patriots, but in actuality, they were nothing but mindless cult followers. They were spurred on by Trump's rhetoric and accepted his pronouncements as gospel truth. Many will be identified and find themselves in prison.
But equally guilty in this brutal attack on our democracy are the enablers, such as all the Republican legislators who were afraid to incur Trump's wrath if they opposed him in any way. Also guilty are the religious conservatives who overlooked Trump's narcissistic and sociopathic tendencies just for the sake of their repressive agenda.
Now, under Joseph Biden, our slide toward a fascist/theocracy will end; we will return to a normal functioning democracy and regain our self-respect and the respect we lost in the rest of the world.
David Keranen, Bakersfield