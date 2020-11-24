Ashley Felix wrote a great piece arguing that we abolish the Electoral College ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Should the Electoral College still be a determining factor for elections to come?" Nov. 20). However, I would argue that the college is more necessary now than ever.
Bottom line, people in rural areas deserve for their vote to count. The entire state of Wyoming is just over half a million people, but it covers a huge amount of land. The same could be said for much of the plains and Rocky Mountain regions. Without the Electoral College, their vote would be insignificant. Why should they even bother. Let the eight most populous cities vote and forget the rest of the nation.
The constitutional framers were very forward thinking. The Electoral College gives a voice to the rural areas, that hold a vast majority of our natural resources, and gives balance to our massive cities, that hold the vast majority of our population. Keep the college, it's needed now more than ever.
Eli Hamm, Bakersfield