I want to take this time to reply to Ashley Felix’s opinion regarding the Electoral College ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Should the Electoral College still be a determining factor for elections to come?" Nov. 20). After describing the college and its functions, she finds that the Electoral College is “very outdated,” implying that it ought to be eradicated or modified.
But is this the case? The Electoral College is not outdated. Felix proposes the constitutional mindset of Thomas Jefferson when he was at his worst; both Felix and Jefferson believe that “the earth belongs to the living, not the dead.” But, we must instead look to James Madison, because the Constitution holds “a debt against the living.”
What is this debt that the Constitution holds? There are many, but the Electoral College has proved its utilitarian worth and adherence to right form of governance.
There are two key characteristics of the Electoral College that we are indebted to. First, we have an Electoral College because each state is sovereign in this voluntary union and may freely decide how it wishes to choose its electors. We must respect all 50 independent elections of each sovereign state. Second, the Electoral College defends against the tyranny of the majority. Might does not make right. Just because 51 people jump off a bridge does not mean the other 49 should as well.
To maintain the Electoral College is pay back our debt to the founders and framers. It is to respect the elections of each sovereign state and it is to guard against an unjustified metropolitan mob rule.
F. Cooper Adamo, Bakersfield