Let me start by saying I am an independent voter beholden to neither party. I am a fiscal conservative; as a business owner I want taxes as low as possible, but I also understand government has a big role to play in protecting our Bill of rights and the rule of law.
What is happening right now in the White House is unprecedented and to someone like myself, who is a neutral observer, very disappointing. We have a man in our most visible and powerful position who seems to be incapable of admitting he has lost an election, and can only speak in vague generalities, rather than in facts.
Compare this to the very well thought out, detailed article written by Mr. Christopher Krebs ("I'll say it again: The 2020 election wasn't hacked," Dec. 3). A man who has been subjected to termination via social media, and of whom one of Mr. Trump's attorneys said, “he should be shot and drawn and quartered.” I am still waiting patiently to hear or see any facts from Mr. Trump and his supporters that can hold up under any reasonable scrutiny.
When people don’t have facts on their side, or when things haven’t gone their way, they tend to make things up that prove their preconceived notions. This is at the root of every conspiracy theory ever conceived. The only way out of this is through looking at verifiable facts with logic and critical thinking.
What Mr. Krebs has said can be easily verified and passes the credibility test. The ball is in your court Mr. Trump.
Elden Miller, Bakersfield