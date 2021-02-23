Interesting Community Voice piece in Saturday's paper ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Time for county, country to evolve," Feb. 20). True, these delegates are elected by voters, but that is misleading. They are registered Democrats in that Assembly District. They are people from our community who are in a unique position to advocate for political Democrat values.
I like that they were so kind to represent our district when so few have wanted to represent the Democrats from Assembly District 34 in the past. It could be because Kern County has been, and I hope will continue to be, conservative and practical in our political views. The Central Valley is a part of the state, feeding millions, but everyday farmers are being pushed out of business and blamed for pollution, right along with the oil industry.
Being born in California, I was shocked to find out I am not a real American, according to these delegates, because I think you need to work to make your way in this country. I do not look for handouts from Democrats because I like living by the Constitution that grantees my rights — freedom of expression, to bear arms, to be secure in my own home and not be deprived of life, liberty, or property. The Constitution protects you, no matter your ZIP code, immigration status or political parties’ agenda.
Dawn Kerley, Bakersfield