I was glad to see Stephen Moore’s column about the high cost of college (“The biggest college scandal of all,” April 4). Because so many young people have a heavy debt to pay off, they are not establishing families until they are older. They are also receiving a thorough brain washing by their left-wing professors.
Seventy years ago when I was a senior at the University of Maryland (yes I’m old), this attack on the normal American culture had begun. A class in educational psychology was required for those who wanted a teaching credential. The class was taught by a renowned instructor. His first words to us were, “There is no such thing as free will.” The class consisted of practicing Jews and Christians from middle income families. We knew this was nonsense. We let him know this in a respectful way. Now things have gotten worse. Something must be done
Rachel Kennedy, Bakersfield