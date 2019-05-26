I totally disagree with William D. Bezdek’s Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Suggestions for the Catholic Church," May 22). He suggests that the Catholic Church change and allow non-procreative sex, women priests and do away with the celibate priesthood.
I am a convert to the church. I would like to remind Mr. Bezdek and others that the church has existed and flourished for 2,000 years and survived other crises such as the Reformation without changing her law against contraception and other sexual perversions. As for celibacy, some branches do have married priests.
The present scandal is the result of men with homosexual tendencies being accepted into the priesthood. The majority of priests have been faithful to their vows.
Before I began this letter I said my prayers with a rosary given to me by Monsignor Craig Harrison. It was blessed by Padre Pio, one of the many priests who are saints.
Rachel Kennedy, Bakersfield