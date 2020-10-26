I got a rock.
Of all the things to pull in this unbelievably agonizing year, not showing "The Great Pumpkin" on network television for the first time in 54 years is the Charlie Browniest thing of all Charlie Brown things to do.
Like the World War I flying ace down behind enemy lines, I barreled out the afternoon this news broke and snagged a copy on Blu-ray from Target, one of two left on the stand. It is just unfathomable that television executives are shorting the general public by not showing this on network television when the country needs some sense of normalcy, celebration and familiarity this fall.
So instead of watching Lucy bob for apples and screaming "Baugh! My lips touched dog lips! Baugh! Agh! Poisoned dog lips! Baugh! Agh!" too many Americans will now have to scramble to either buy their own copy of the special or subscribe to Apple TV.
Boo!
Don't even get me started on "A Charlie Brown Christmas" following suit, further exploiting the commercialization of Christmas, something Linus so eloquently stated being against on stage as he recited the true meaning of the holiday.
Coveting content is a trick this year, no treat for people who can't afford subscription television.
I'll be waiting in the most sincerest pumpkin patch I can find on Halloween night for network executives to change their minds and make it happen. For now, I'm going to go jump in a pile of leaves with a wet sucker.
Jesse Cash, Bakersfield