My jaw dropped recently when I read that Parker Chamberlin was going to be considered for release from prison after the brutal murder of his mother Torie Knapp for which he was convicted back in 2001 9"Parker Chamberlin, who as a teenager stabbed his mother to death, is due in court Friday for resentencing hearing," Dec. 10).
Back in 2001, as a 15-year-old juvenile, Chamberlin crept into his mother's bedroom armed with a kitchen knife in the middle of the night and stabbed her 35 times, completely disembowelling her and leaving her for dead.
I was one of the homicide investigators assigned to this case, for which Chamberlin ultimately confessed to the crime, and it still reminds me of one of the most brutal crime scenes that I ever witnessed in 31 years of police work.
Parker Chamberlin may have been a model prisoner for all these years and have support from friends and others for his release, but the brutality of the murder he committed strongly suggests that he needs to be incarcerated for the rest of his life. God bless and continue to rest in peace, Torie Knapp, and her friends and family that continue to suffer and miss her from her horrific murder.
Steve Ramsey, Bakersfield