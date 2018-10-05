John Cox states in his opinion piece ("The Californian got it wrong," Oct. 4) that he has family still living in the Central Valley. He is likely referring to his half-brother, who lives in Fresno. John Cox's brother has stated on Facebook that he will not be voting for him, follows Gavin Newsom on Twitter and has retweeted Newsom, for example, on his tweet about the outrageous cost of the 2017 GOP health bill.
If John Cox can't get his own brother in Fresno to vote for him, other Central Valley residents should ask themselves why this is the case. The Bakersfield Californian got this one right.
Michelle Pettigrew, Bakersfield