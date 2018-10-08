John Cox, Republican candidate for governor, is running on a platform that most Californians support: Repeal of the $52 billion gasoline/diesel tax, creating a business-friendly environment, addressing the homeless crisis through affordable housing and reversing the recently enacted “sanctuary state” legislation. Gavin Newsom’s views on these four points are the antithesis of Mr. Cox’s desires on the matters.
Our government in Sacramento does not act on behalf of the general population, the current majority group of legislators (Assembly Members and Senators) act based on their own self-interest and special interest groups, representing a small cadre of wealthy communities along the coastal portions of California. It is unfortunate that the working-class citizens of this great state are left behind and pay exorbitant fees they cannot afford due to recent legislative acts. Californians are paying some of the highest electricity rates and the highest gasoline prices on the continent that are going even higher, severely impacting Californians of lower socio-economic status.
The Californian also got it wrong in endorsing a candidate for Lieutenant Governor (Eleni Kounalakis) that has no political experience at all, has never been elected to a public office and whose claim to fame is “continued work as a democratic activist.” The Californian editorial seemed to focus on the lack of being elected to public office as a major shortcoming for Mr. Cox yet endorsed Ms. Kounalakis. Dr. Ed Hernandez (candidate for Lieutenant Governor) is far more experienced as an elected official, having been elected to office on four different occasions.
In a letter to the editor (“The Californian got it right,” Oct. 7), Cox’s brother allegedly will not be voting for him. The dissent of a sibling has no bearing on the electability or qualifications of any candidate. It is not at all uncommon to have differing political views. I am one of five siblings and we are split with two Democrats, two Republicans and one Independent. We are all individuals with our individual thoughts and visions.
Mary Anne M. Beesley, Bakersfield