October is National Bullying Prevention Month. It seems liberals and the leaders of the nation's Democratic Party didn't get the memo or just don't feel it applies to them.
Did we not all witness mobs of people name calling, threatening, shouting down anyone who dare have a different point of view? Hillary Clinton, in a CNN interview, stated Democrats "cannot be civil" with Republicans. Maxine Waters calling on followers to harass members of the Trump administration in response to the "zero tolerance" border policy. Antifa mobs taking over streets without fear of police intervention.
If this has been civility, we cannot stand for "no" civility. We saw people with blank stares repeat "marching" orders from "organizers" like automatons or acolytes of a cult. It was frightening, saddening and infuriating to see all those people with no respect for the history of this nation. The lives lost for our freedom and liberties. It was a disgraceful display, people rushing and pounding on the doors of the Supreme Court. A woman climbing and taking selfies on the Contemplation of Justice sculpture. All this serves to focus sharply on the fact the Democrats have nothing to promote so like any insecure brute, they turn to resistance and bullying.
What is the mob resisting? Higher wages, lower taxes, lower unemployment, less regulation? The bullies shout because they can't or won't have a conversation or debate. Are they afraid they may learn, grow, produce or compromise? Seems they'd rather remain ignorant followers instead of leaders.
Kathy Farrell, Bakersfield