The Californian needs to republish Joe Mathew’s Sunday column (“The Peter Navarro Principle,” April 26) every time President Trump holds a news conference or tweets.
After reading it, the reader comes around to understand why Trump aligns himself with sycophants. As with Navarro, he only selects those advisers who mirror his beliefs and not question them. Mathews’ recount of this man’s life reminds me of the Aesop fable of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” It is a fable that everyone, as a child, was read to so as to explain why the truth is a valuable tool while a lie will have consequences, maybe even life-threatening ones.
Nararro is a discredited person, both professionally and as a political candidate. He created stories about China, and of course this got Trump’s attention, leading to a disaster trade war with the country. However, in January, Navarro warned Trump about a developing pandemic that would threaten the U.S. But this time it was ignored by Trump because it did not fit Trump’s view of the world. It seems we are all like the boy who cried wolf, paying the penalty of having a narcissistic president.
Thanks, Joe, for your story of too many of those who are mirrors with feet in the White House.
— Harry Love, Bakersfield