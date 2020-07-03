I found it absolutely fascinating on the Sunday Forum Opinion page that the Republican columnist Rich Lowry (who is white) discussed the Chicago mayor closing a trail but said not a peep about the Black Lives Matter protests ("Selective social distancing rules are one of the great scams in American life," June 28).
Then, I read the column "Meanwhile, back at the pandemic" by obvious Democrat Leonard Pitts (who is African American). He points out Donald Trump's one rally (so far) and two individual incidents about masks by individuals, yet makes zero reference to the millions of people who have been protesting since George Floyd's death. Zero! As if that movement has not had thousands of people unmasked (or worse, masked but taking them down so they can pose for photos or talk to the media — did they sanitize their hands before touching their mask to pull it down and again to reposition it?). Pitts says, "Put on the damn mask...And stand 6 feet apart." Those protesters are barely 6 inches apart, yet he apparently feels the Tulsa rally and two people spread the COVID-19 all by their lonesome.
This is where I think people are getting the idea that the mask thing is political. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered us in Kern to close bars? I'm pretty sure those protesters that were by the police station two weeks ago are most likely to have spread it than bars. But of course, you cannot have a Democrat politician blame it on the most likely suspects, the protesters, not if you want to be reelected. This is the world we are living in now. Sad.
Gabrielle Lopez, Bakersfield