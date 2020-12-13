In issue after issue of The Californian, we see opinion letters that question everything about President Trump and never give him credit for anything. The pure hatred expressed by the writers is outlandish and borders on mental sickness. I don’t think these haters should do anything to cause themselves additional mental anguish, especially something like taking the Trump coronavirus vaccine. To avoid additional damage to their mental health, I think they should wait for the Biden vaccine.
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi