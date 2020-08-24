I've been watching the TV ads from David Valadao, and for the life of me, I can't remember seeing or reading anything about him working with President Obama to bring water to the valley. If he did, where's the water?
He claims that while he was in office, he fought for immigration reform. I saw him on C-span when he was first elected. speak on the floor for about a minute, talking about reform, and never saw him bring it up. At that time, Rep. Kevin McCarthy was the majority whip leader and probably told him to never to bring up reform again.
He claims that he worked for better health care, but he and McCarty voted several times to do away with Obamacare, which would have taken away insurance for tens of thousands in their districts. And then he voted lock step with Republicans almost all of the time.
When are Republicans going to realize that honesty is the best policy?
Floyd Roberts, Wasco