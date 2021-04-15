As someone who recently lost a loved one, I was able to observe firsthand the professionalism and compassion with which first responders perform their duties. It occurred to me I wanted to somehow communicate my gratitude and admiration.
Since my baking skills are zilch, I dropped a dozen doughnuts off at the local fire house. A heavily developed (muscled) Austin gratefully accepted, we shot the breeze a few minutes and I departed. I think it may have brightened their day; I know it did mine. You might try it.
— Jack Roth, Bakersfield