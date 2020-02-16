With so much negativity going on in our world today, we often don't bother to notice/acknowledge some of the nicer things. Recently, as I was driving across town, I made two favorable observations. First, the city's traffic division has done a great job synchronizing the stoplights on the main streets. I drove east from Oak Street to Union Avenue without hitting a single red light. Secondly, there is far less visible graffiti throughout the city. Kudos to Bakersfield city staff and employees for your dedication and work.
Neil Walker, Bakersfield